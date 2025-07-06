Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Protests use US Independence Day to voice opposition to Trump

2025-07-06 09:53:41
(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators rallied across the United States on Friday, using Independence Day to voice opposition to President Donald Trump’s administration, particularly his immigration policies and newly signed tax and spending legislation.

Protests took place in major cities including Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago, reflecting widespread frustration over increasingly strict immigration enforcement and fiscal policies critics say favor the wealthy while undermining social support systems.

The coordinated demonstrations, part of the "Free America" march, were led by the 50501 movement. In a statement, organizers accused Trump of trying to "turn the country into a dictatorship."

In downtown Los Angeles, protestors gathered outside a federal building housing an immigration court. Many skipped traditional Fourth of July celebrations to denounce recent immigration raids. Chants of “No more occupation! No more deportation!” echoed through the streets.

Outrage intensified in June after federal authorities deployed more than 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles, allegedly to protect federal property. Local leaders have condemned the move, saying it has only escalated tensions.

While demonstrations unfolded, President Trump hosted a celebration at the White House, where he signed what he called a “big, beautiful bill”—a sweeping tax and spending package. Critics argue the bill disproportionately benefits high-income earners while increasing the federal deficit.

California Assemblymember Isaac Bryan addressed the Los Angeles crowd, dismissing the legislation as the “big, beautiful scam.”

“Immigration spending in this country is now more than the military spending of 165 countries around the world,” he said. “ICE has more money than the city of Los Angeles 10 times over. That’s not what we want our tax dollars going toward.”

