U.S., Egypt Hold Talks on Gaza Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff held a crucial phone conversation to review the latest developments in the ongoing Gaza ceasefire talks.
According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the discussion centered on preparations for initiating indirect talks between all involved parties with the goal of reaching a formal agreement.
During the call, Abdelatty also outlined the ongoing efforts to organize an international conference aimed at Gaza’s early recovery and reconstruction, contingent on the achievement of a ceasefire, as confirmed by the ministry's statement.
Witkoff, for his part, praised Egypt's relentless efforts in mediating the ceasefire process, highlighting its pivotal role in bolstering regional stability and security.
This conversation comes a day after Hamas announced its "positive" response to a ceasefire proposal, stating that it is "seriously prepared to immediately enter into a round of negotiations on the mechanism for implementing this framework."
The ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which began in October 2023 after a deadly Hamas-led attack on Israel, has claimed the lives of over 57,330 Palestinians. A recently suggested 60-day truce, backed by Washington, Cairo, and Doha, seeks to halt the violence and pave the way for a more sustainable ceasefire.
