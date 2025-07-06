After Record 52-Ball Century, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Eyes 200 In U19 ODI Against England (WATCH)

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who grabbed the spotlight with his sensational performance in the IPL 2025, has continued his fiery form in the ongoing U19 five-match ODI series against England.

In the fourth ODI of the ongoing series against England U19, Vaibhav Suryavanshi went bonkers against the opposition bowling attack as he slammed a record-breaking 52-ball century and played a brilliant innings of 143 off 78 balls to help India post a total of 363/9 in 50 overs. His performance came on the back of a brilliant 31-ball 86 in the fourth U19 ODI match, which the Boys in Blue won by four wickets.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking outing in the fourth U19 ODI match helped Team India take an unassailable 3-1 in the series, with the visitors sealing a 55-run win over England after Naman Pushpak-led bowing attack bundled the hosts for 308 in 45.3 overs.

'I will try to score 200 in the next match'

Speaking after a record-breaking outing in the fourth U19 ODI match against England, Vaibhav Suryavanshi admitted that he was unaware of the record, adding that he will aim for a double century in the final match of the series.

“I didn't know that I had created a record. After making 100, our team manager, Ankit sir, told me that I created a record today,” the 14-year-old said in a video posted by Indian Cricket Team on Instagram handle.

“I will try to score 200 in the next match. I will try to play the full 50 overs. The more I score, the more the team will benefit,” he added.

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu holds the Indian record for the highest individual score in U19 ODI, scoring 177 against England in 2022. Overall, Sri Lanka's Hasitha Boyagoda holds the U19 ODI world record of 191 against Kenya in 2018.

If Vaibhav Suryavanshi scores a double century in the final U19 ODI match against England, he will etch his name in the history book of records as the highest individual scorer in the history of U19 ODI cricket.

Vaibhav inspired by Gill's record-breaking 200 at Edgbaston

The U19 India squad made a trip to Birmingham to watch the senior team in action in the second Test at Edgbaston. Indian skipper Shubman Gill had a record-breaking outing in the first innings, scoring 269 off 387 balls to help India post a formidable total of 587.

Vaibhav was inspired by Gill's double century, especially how the Indian skipper took the team forward after scoring a century. The youngster added that he could have batted a little longer after completing his century.

“I got a lot of inspiration from Shubman Gill because I saw the game. Even after scoring 100 and 200, he kept at it and took the team forward. I could have made it longer because I had a lot of time. I had 20 overs left after that, so I could have made the innings longer.” Vaibhav said.

“There was a shot that I couldn't give my 100 per cent, which is why I got out. Or else I could have tried to make the innings longer like Gill,” he added