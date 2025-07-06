403
Bezos wants to capitalize on Musk, Trump
(MENAFN) Jeff Bezos is actively working to strengthen Blue Origin’s position in the US space sector, reportedly seeking to capitalize on rising tensions between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump, according to recent reports citing sources familiar with the situation.
Bezos is said to have met with Trump on at least two occasions in June, while Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp held discussions at the White House with the president’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles.
These efforts follow a highly publicized dispute between Musk and Trump earlier last month, triggered by disagreements over the administration’s latest tax and spending package. The clash quickly turned personal, with both figures exchanging sharp remarks across social media platforms.
Bezos’s Blue Origin and Musk’s SpaceX have long been competitors in the commercial space industry. In recent years, however, SpaceX has surged ahead, launching missions at record pace and becoming a primary contractor for NASA.
Earlier this year, the US Space Force awarded SpaceX a $5.9 billion contract for 28 upcoming launches. United Launch Alliance received $5.3 billion for 19 missions, while Blue Origin was granted $2.4 billion for seven flights.
Reports indicate that during his recent meetings with the president, Bezos discussed Trump’s interest in launching a crewed mission to the Moon before the end of his current term. Sources also revealed that Bezos invited Trump to his wedding in Venice, though the president declined due to scheduling issues.
The once-close relationship between Musk and Trump fractured following Musk’s resignation from his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk strongly criticized the president’s fiscal policies, arguing they undermined cost-cutting efforts and increased waste.
In the aftermath, Musk accused Trump of “ingratitude,” backed calls for his impeachment, and even threatened to halt the US space program by grounding the Dragon spacecraft. Trump responded by saying Musk had “gone crazy” and attributed the fallout to the cancellation of electric vehicle mandates, which had previously benefited Tesla.
Musk later deleted a social media post that attempted to link Trump to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has since expressed regret over some of his remarks, acknowledging that his comments “went too far.”
