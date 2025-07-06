Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian’s billionaire gets richer with twenty-four billion dollars figure


2025-07-06 08:37:47
(MENAFN) The wealth of Russia’s richest business figures surged by more than $24.5 billion during the first six months of 2025, according to figures from a global billionaire index released Monday.

The ranking, which tracks the financial standing of the world’s 500 wealthiest individuals, adjusts daily based on market changes linked to their associated companies.

Leading the Russian contingent once again was Vladimir Potanin, who holds a major stake in mining powerhouse Norilsk Nickel. He saw the largest individual gain among his peers, growing his fortune by $3.85 billion since January to reach $31.7 billion.

Vagit Alekperov, founder of oil company Lukoil, ranked second among Russia’s richest. His wealth increased by nearly $1.5 billion, bringing his total net worth to $26.8 billion.

Alexey Mordashov, who chairs steel and mining group Severstal, followed closely. He added $1.4 billion in the first half of the year, with his net worth reaching $24.7 billion.

Next in line was Vladimir Lisin, the majority owner of steelmaker NLMK. Unlike others on the list, Lisin experienced a downturn. His fortune dropped by $1.72 billion, leaving him with $24.1 billion—making him the biggest Russian loser in the period.

Leonid Mikhelson, co-owner of natural gas firm Novatek, ranked just below Lisin, reporting a gain of $1.31 billion to reach a total wealth of $23.7 billion.

Alisher Usmanov, an investor in Metalloinvest and telecom provider MegaFon, was among the top gainers. His wealth jumped by $3.17 billion this year, reaching $16.4 billion as of July 1.

Tatiana Kim, founder and CEO of e-commerce giant Wildberries and the wealthiest woman in Russia, saw her net worth decline by $345 million. She now stands at $7.03 billion, ranking 20th among Russia’s wealthiest.

Just behind her is Aleksandr Abramov, co-founder of steel producer Evraz, who rounded out the list with a fortune of $6.88 billion.

