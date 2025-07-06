Jordan Hosts Russian MICE Delegation To Boost Conference, Exhibition Tourism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 6 (Petra) -- The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), in partnership with Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ), hosted a delegation of leading Russian companies and institutions specializing in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.This visit is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Jordan's position as a distinguished destination on the global tourism map.According to a statement issued by the JTB on Sunday, the delegation includes representatives from major Russian firms that organize events and programs within the MICE sector. These companies act as key clients in Russia, collaborating with specialized tour operators who, in turn, work with local travel agencies in Jordan to deliver tailored services and itineraries.The visit aims to showcase the diversity and capacity of Jordan's tourism offerings in the MICE segment, paving the way for strategic partnerships and business relations that attract high-value institutional tourist groups from the Russian market.This initiative aligns with JTB's comprehensive strategy to expand conference and exhibition tourism and attract new visitor segments through targeted collaborations with decision-makers in key markets.Director General of the JTB, Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, emphasized that this step is part of the JTB's strategic plan to expand into promising new markets. He noted that hosting this delegation provides an opportunity to give them firsthand experience of Jordan's tourism products and to foster stronger ties with the local tourism sector to attract more events and companies from Russia.Arabiyat highlighted the importance of coordinating with local tourism partners to ensure the delegation experiences Jordan's high-quality, integrated tourism services. He also underscored RJ's vital role as a strategic partner by facilitating air travel and providing dedicated flights to help attract more delegations and tourists from target markets, particularly Russia, thereby strengthening air connectivity and increasing visitor numbers.