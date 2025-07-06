ISTD To Review 26,000 Pending Tax Settlement Requests-Director

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 6 (Petra) -Director General of the Income and Sales Tax Department (ISTD), Dr. Hussam Abu Ali, revealed new details on the government's recently-approved decisions to exempt taxpayers from fines, additional interest, and installment rates.These moves, he noted, aim to facilitate taxpayers' transactions, both individuals and companies, and enhance "tax justice without prejudice to the rights of the public Treasury."In remarks to "Petra" Sunday, he said a total of approximately 26,000 companies, establishments, and taxpayers have submitted applications to benefit from the new reconcilation measures since the issuance of the last decision, which allowed submission of settlement requests that expired on December 31, 2024.Abu Ali stated the ISTD will not receive new applications during current phase, as work is focused solely on examining the previously submitted requests.Two specialized committees, headed by cassation judges, will review each application individually and "meticulously" to issue appropriate recommendations, he pointed out.Abu Ali added that the Cabinet approved financial exemptions to taxpayers who had previously obtained settlement and installment decisions from the Settlement Committee.Abu Ali said these exemptions include interest and additional penalties on income and sales tax installments, in line with the provisions of applicable tax laws, while taking into account the economic conditions facing many sectors.Additionally, he said the government decision provided an exemption from the 9% annual installment interest rate, which was previously imposed on taxpayers, provided that the beneficiary taxpayers reimburse the remaining amounts in one payment ahead of end of the current year.To benefit from the exemption decision, he stated the procedures are "entirely electronic," as taxpayers can access the ISTD website and submit the application online and will be automatically exempted from the 9% interest rate upon payment completion.