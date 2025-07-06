Azerbaijan Boosts Child Welfare In Liberated Areas With New Educational Facility

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijan continues to prioritise the education, social welfare, and healthy development of children, especially nurturing them with a sense of patriotism. This commitment extends to the country's recently liberated territories, where new childcare institutions are being actively established. One such facility is the newly inaugurated nursery-kindergarten in Khidirli village of the Aghdam district, opened on 3 July with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

Speaking to AzerTag's regional correspondent, Leyla Sarabi, spokesperson for the Reconstruction, Construction, and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend, noted that the 120-seat nursery-kindergarten is fully equipped to ensure a safe, nurturing, and stimulating environment for young children. The facility includes group activity rooms, a music room, and sports halls tailored to early childhood needs. Surrounding the building are landscaped green areas, playgrounds, recreational gazebos, and open-air sports zones.

The building also features rooftop solar panels, reflecting a commitment to sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure in these revitalised regions.

As part of the broader reconstruction and revitalisation efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, special focus is being placed on establishing modern, innovation-driven educational institutions. A prime example of this is the newly opened Aykol Manas Secondary School in Khidirli village of the Aghdam district, inaugurated on 3 July with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan.

The school complex consists of five blocks, including a dedicated sports facility, and occupies a 2.7-hectare area. The building houses 21 classrooms, 2 preschool preparation rooms, 2 computer science labs, 2 technology labs, a military education room, 3 scientific laboratories, a library, sports and assembly halls, a cafeteria, and various auxiliary spaces.

According to Leyla Sarabi, spokesperson for the Reconstruction, Construction, and Management Service for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, the school's state-of-the-art infrastructure provides a comprehensive environment for high-quality education. In addition, the grounds include a large multi-purpose sports field with a running track, as well as play and recreation areas designed to serve both students and the local community.