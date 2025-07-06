403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aqaba Port Sees 18.8% Growth In Inbound Containers In First Half Of 2025
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 6 (Petra) -- Container volumes at Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) recorded a sharp increase in the first half of 2025, driven by stronger trade activity and improved regional shipping conditions, according to data released by the Jordan Logistics Syndicate.
The number of inbound containers through the port reached 235,492 between January and June, marking an 18.8% rise from 193,214 containers during the same period last year. Outbound containers carrying Jordanian exports also climbed 8%, reaching 52,214, compared with 48,303 in the first half of 2024.
Monthly figures showed continued momentum. In June alone, inbound container volumes increased by 6.6% year-on-year to 40,629, while outbound traffic edged up 1.5% to 9,050 containers.
Jordan Logistics Syndicate President Nabil Al-Khatib said the rise reflects a steady improvement in shipping activity through Aqaba since the beginning of the year. He cited increased transit traffic, particularly toward Syria, and renewed confidence in Red Sea shipping lanes as key factors contributing to the growth.
"The rebound in regional maritime stability has led to more frequent vessel calls at Aqaba," Al-Khatib said, noting that the port is also seeing a notable rise in vehicle imports, both new and used, via roll-on/roll-off ships and containers.
He added that growing investment in transport infrastructure and logistics services in Aqaba is helping support the port's performance, with positive implications for Jordan's broader trade and economic outlook.
"The revival of operations at Aqaba Container Terminal, compared to previous years, will have a direct impact on trade activity and the transport sector, which remains a major driver of the national economy," he said.
Founded in 2007, the Jordan Logistics Syndicate represents stakeholders in the country's freight forwarding and logistics sectors. It is a member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), a non-governmental organization established in 1926 in Vienna.
Amman, July 6 (Petra) -- Container volumes at Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) recorded a sharp increase in the first half of 2025, driven by stronger trade activity and improved regional shipping conditions, according to data released by the Jordan Logistics Syndicate.
The number of inbound containers through the port reached 235,492 between January and June, marking an 18.8% rise from 193,214 containers during the same period last year. Outbound containers carrying Jordanian exports also climbed 8%, reaching 52,214, compared with 48,303 in the first half of 2024.
Monthly figures showed continued momentum. In June alone, inbound container volumes increased by 6.6% year-on-year to 40,629, while outbound traffic edged up 1.5% to 9,050 containers.
Jordan Logistics Syndicate President Nabil Al-Khatib said the rise reflects a steady improvement in shipping activity through Aqaba since the beginning of the year. He cited increased transit traffic, particularly toward Syria, and renewed confidence in Red Sea shipping lanes as key factors contributing to the growth.
"The rebound in regional maritime stability has led to more frequent vessel calls at Aqaba," Al-Khatib said, noting that the port is also seeing a notable rise in vehicle imports, both new and used, via roll-on/roll-off ships and containers.
He added that growing investment in transport infrastructure and logistics services in Aqaba is helping support the port's performance, with positive implications for Jordan's broader trade and economic outlook.
"The revival of operations at Aqaba Container Terminal, compared to previous years, will have a direct impact on trade activity and the transport sector, which remains a major driver of the national economy," he said.
Founded in 2007, the Jordan Logistics Syndicate represents stakeholders in the country's freight forwarding and logistics sectors. It is a member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), a non-governmental organization established in 1926 in Vienna.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment