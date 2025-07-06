403
BRICS Summit Opens in Rio
(MENAFN) Representatives and leaders from the BRICS alliance are converging in Rio de Janeiro this Sunday and Monday for their 17th annual summit, amid escalating geopolitical challenges. These include recent Israeli and U.S. airstrikes on Iran, a BRICS member since 2024, ongoing violence in Gaza, and the continuing conflict in Ukraine. The potential return of Donald Trump to the White House, alongside his renewed tariff threats, has also raised concerns within the bloc.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will host the two-day event, where discussions will focus on topics including trade and investment, financial cooperation, advancements in AI and technology, global health initiatives, and climate action.
BRICS Overview
BRICS was initially established in 2009 with Brazil, Russia, India, and China, and South Africa joined the group the following year. Since then, the alliance has expanded to 11 full members, now including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia—the latest country to join.
An additional 10 nations, such as Vietnam, Nigeria, and Malaysia, have been designated as official "partner countries," a category introduced during the 16th BRICS summit in Russia. The bloc, which champions the interests of the Global South, accounts for about 44% of global GDP and more than 56% of the global population. It advocates for a multipolar world order and aims to challenge Western dominance on the global stage.
Key Attendees and Absences
Notably absent from the summit are two of the founding BRICS leaders: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Putin, who faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC), will participate virtually, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov representing the nation on the ground in Brazil. This will mark the first time in 12 years that Xi has missed a BRICS summit. Chinese authorities reportedly notified Brazil that the Chinese President would not attend due to a scheduling conflict. Prime Minister Li Qiang will stand in for Xi at the event.
Additionally, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to skip the summit.
Among the prominent figures attending will be Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
