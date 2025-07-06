403
Putin declares holding phone call with Trump
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he will speak with US President Donald Trump in a phone call scheduled for Thursday. Speaking during a visit to a Moscow exhibition featuring emerging Russian brands, Putin noted he would suggest promoting some of the products on the American market but did not disclose further details about the conversation’s agenda.
Trump confirmed the upcoming call, stating it would take place at 14:00 GMT.
While attending the forum, Putin invited questions from the audience that he might raise with Trump. One participant suggested discussing a cultural exchange of films to highlight each nation’s values.
Later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the call had begun around 6 p.m. Moscow time and said a briefing would follow to outline the results of the discussion.
Since Trump’s return to the White House in January 2025, the two leaders have held at least five official conversations, mainly focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict, arms control agreements, and improving strained US-Russia relations. Their last call, on June 14, addressed the Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites and Tehran’s response.
When asked earlier if Putin would congratulate Trump on US Independence Day, Peskov declined to comment. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently congratulated Russia on its national day, expressing optimism for peace between Moscow and Kiev—an act criticized by Ukrainian officials.
Putin concluded his remarks at the exhibition by expressing his reluctance to leave the event early but acknowledged it would be inappropriate to delay his call with Trump.
