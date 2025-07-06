403
Durov claims Telegram targeted by smear campaign
(MENAFN) Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has alleged that the messaging platform is the target of a deliberate smear campaign, citing the recent spread of false reports and misleading media coverage.
Durov pointed to a satirical article from the Russian parody site Panorama, which falsely claimed Telegram was leaving Russia. Although originally intended as a joke, the story was widely shared by legitimate news channels, prompting Telegram to label the links with disclaimers.
“This appears to be more than just accidental media mistakes — we’re likely dealing with a deliberate attempt to discredit Telegram,” Durov said on Wednesday via a post on the platform, urging users to remain vigilant.
He also dismissed claims that some data aggregation channels had been banned for political reasons, clarifying that a few channels were temporarily removed by automated systems for posting personal data, but were promptly restored. However, many media outlets reportedly failed to acknowledge their reinstatement.
Durov further criticized a recent report claiming Telegram’s IP infrastructure posed a security threat and alleging links to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). He described the investigation as “technically illiterate” and noted that expert rebuttals were largely ignored by the media.
“For over 12 years, Telegram has stood for privacy and open access to information, which is why we frequently come under media fire,” he added.
Durov also referenced his ongoing legal troubles in France, where he’s under investigation for alleged complicity in crimes committed by users of Telegram. He accused Le Monde of leading a negative press campaign, claiming it published 40 critical articles about Telegram in the weeks following his arrest in August 2024. He is currently under judicial supervision after being released on bail.
