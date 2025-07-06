403
Charging Elephant Kills Two Tourists
(MENAFN) Two international travelers lost their lives following an elephant attack during a guided safari in a wildlife reserve located in eastern Zambia, according to statements from local authorities.
The deadly encounter occurred on Thursday within the boundaries of South Luangwa National Park, situated roughly 600 kilometers (approximately 370 miles) from the capital city, Lusaka.
This was confirmed by Eastern Province Police Commissioner Robertson Mweemba in a report released by local publications.
As outlined in the statement, the victims—Easton Janet Taylor, aged 68 from the United Kingdom, and Alison Jean Taylor, aged 67 from New Zealand—were members of an organized safari tour when a mother elephant accompanied by her calf suddenly charged toward the group.
Despite efforts by the tour guides to deter the charging animal by discharging their firearms and injuring it, they were unable to halt the onslaught. Both senior women died instantly at the location, according to the commissioner.
Commissioner Mweemba explained that the group had been residing at Big Lagoon Camp and was walking toward Takwela Camp, where they planned to cross the Luangwa River using a canoe.
"They saw it [the elephant] charging at high speed, and because Alison Jean Taylor had a leg problem, she was caught first," the police chief was quoted as saying by a news outlet.
"While the wildlife police officer fired warning shots, Easton Janet Taylor was caught as well," he added.
