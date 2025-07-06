Al Meera, Al Rayan Bank Launch 'I Am Not Made Of Plastic' Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a joint effort to drive environmental awareness and promote responsible shopping habits, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company, in partnership with Al Rayan Bank and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, commemorated International Plastic Bag Free Day with a nationwide campaign urging customers to make the switch to eco-friendly shopping bags under the slogan“I am not made of plastic.”

Launched last Thursday, and coinciding with the global awareness day on July 3, the initiative saw the introduction of a limited-edition series of reusable shopping bags, available across all Al Meera branches, to encourage community members to use eco-friendly shopping bags instead of plastic ones in order to reduce waste.

The bags were designed not just as a sustainable alternative, but as a statement of collective action toward reducing plastic pollution in Qatar.

Similarly, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change organised an awareness event in Al Mansoura branch, aiming to educate the public and enhance awareness of the importance of adopting environmentally friendly habits in daily life.

Customers also had the opportunity to participate in a fun competition for a chance to win shopping vouchers provided by Al Meera, with a total value of QR5,000.

Al Meera statement says,“Recognising that the fight against plastic pollution demands a collective effort from institutions and individuals alike, we are actively empowering our customers to contribute to a more sustainable future. We are achieving this by integrating environmentally conscious practices that enrich their shopping experience through eco-friendly alternatives and strengthened sustainability initiatives, such as Reverse Vending Machines across our branches.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Al Rayan Bank for their invaluable support and collaboration in these vital endeavours.”

Observed annually, International Plastic Bag Free Day aims to reduce the environmental damage caused by single-use plastics. In addition, the day serves as a global call to rethink consumption habits and adopt more sustainable lifestyles.