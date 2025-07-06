QF Secures Legal Victory In Hospital Construction Dispute

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Foundation (QF) has secured a significant legal victory as an International Chamber of Commerce's arbitration tribunal has ruled in its favour in a hospital construction dispute, awarding it approximately QR1bn($275m) in compensation, with an award on costs to follow.

This follows on from an earlier ruling that confirmed that QF, a non-profit organisation based in Doha, lawfully terminated its contract with a joint venture (JV) of construction firms for the design and construction of Sidra Medicine.

The decisive win marks a momentous resolution to one of the region's longest running construction disputes.

A spokesperson for Qatar Foundation commented,“Qatar Foundation welcomes the award issued by the International Chamber of Commerce, which further vindicates QF's position in this long-standing dispute and awards substantial compensation to QF.

This award underscores QF's commitment to upholding the highest standards of project management and accountability.

“While we are pleased with the outcome, our primary focus remains on ensuring the continued success of Sidra Medicine in providing world-class healthcare to women and children in Qatar and the region.

“We acknowledge that this has been a complex and lengthy process. However, we believe that the outcome is a fair resolution that protects the interests of Qatar Foundation and the community we serve.”

QF had first contracted the JV in 2009 to design and construct Sidra Medicine. Due to defaults and delays, QF terminated its contract with the JV in 2014 and commenced arbitration proceedings against the JV.

During the arbitration the JV made two unsuccessful applications in 2018 and 2019 to the High Court of England and Wales in relation to partial awards in QF's favour.

This latest ruling by the international body awards QF substantial compensation following on from previous awards on liability.