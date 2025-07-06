Comoros National Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I send our best wishes to the Comorian people as you celebrate a historic milestone: The 50th anniversary of your independence on July 6.
The relationship between the United States and Comoros is characterized by mutual respect and cooperation. Over the past half century, we have collaborated on a wide range of important initiatives, from economic development to maritime security. Our partnership has focused on enhancing our nations’ mutual security, as well as reinforcing our commercial ties. In the coming year, we look forward to continuing to work together to secure a safer, more prosperous future for all our citizens.
Congratulations to all Comorians celebrating this momentous Independence Day.
