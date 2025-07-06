403
Iran’s Supreme Leader makes comeback since Israel’s attacks
(MENAFN) Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, appeared in public on Saturday for the first time since the recent war with Israel, attending Ashura ceremonies in Tehran. Khamenei had been absent during the initial Muharram observances marking the Muslim New Year, which were held at his residence on Palestine Street over the preceding three nights. His Saturday appearance marked the solemn commemoration of Imam Hussain’s martyrdom.
Official footage shared on social media showed Khamenei being warmly received by attendees at Imam Khomeini’s Hosseinieh mansion as he entered the gathering hall.
During the 12-day conflict last month, which pitted Iran against Israel, both US President Donald Trump and Israeli officials threatened assassination attempts on Khamenei. Throughout the hostilities, Khamenei delivered speeches, asserting Iran’s stance. Following the ceasefire, Iran accused the United States of collaborating with Israel in the attacks to protect Tel Aviv, retaliating with missile and drone strikes of its own.
The year’s Muharram ceremonies began without Khamenei’s presence at his residence, a departure from tradition. The conflict itself ignited on June 13 when Israel conducted airstrikes targeting Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, resulting in at least 935 deaths and over 5,300 injuries, according to Iranian health authorities.
In retaliation, Tehran launched missile and drone strikes that caused at least 29 fatalities and injured over 3,400 people, according to data from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The US further intensified the conflict by bombing key Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.
A ceasefire brokered by the United States took effect on June 24, bringing an end to the hostilities.
