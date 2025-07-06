403
Lebanese Leader stresses continuous collaboration with Syria
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized ongoing cooperation with Syria and cautioned against rising sectarian tensions during a meeting on Friday with members of the "National Balance" delegation—an alliance of independent journalists and political activists—held at Baabda Palace near Beirut.
During the gathering, Aoun reaffirmed his regular coordination with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on shared national matters, stating that collaboration between Beirut and Damascus continues across various issues.
Addressing the delegation, Aoun praised Lebanon’s Sunni population as “a symbol of moderation internally and a core part of the Arab and international affiliation.” He also warned of domestic elements seeking to manipulate sectarian divisions for the benefit of foreign powers, accusing so-called “internal enemies” of fueling instability.
His comments come amid growing concerns over border security. A recent report claimed that several Lebanese security agencies had received intelligence suggesting the infiltration of foreign fighters from Syria. The report, released earlier in the week, sparked speculation about the potential movement of armed groups into Lebanon.
In response to the rumors, Aoun dismissed claims of planned incursions along the Lebanese-Syrian border. He insisted there was no evidence to support these allegations and reiterated that efforts to secure the border are actively underway.
The Lebanese Army also addressed the issue, releasing a statement on Tuesday confirming that coordination with Syrian officials remains consistent. The army highlighted ongoing security measures aimed at safeguarding the border and preserving national stability.
Military authorities further urged media outlets to report responsibly on the situation, warning that the spread of unverified information could contribute to internal unrest and inflame sectarian tensions.
The president’s remarks underscore Lebanon’s fragile political environment, where regional ties and internal divisions continue to shape the national dialogue.
