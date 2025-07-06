403
EU officially prepares list of sanctions against Israel genocidal acts
(MENAFN) The European Union is reportedly preparing a formal list of possible sanctions targeting Israel, citing alleged human rights abuses during the ongoing conflict in Gaza. According to reports, the EU’s diplomatic service is expected to present the proposed measures to EU ambassadors this coming Wednesday.
The proposed actions could include a range of penalties, such as suspending all or part of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, imposing sanctions on Israeli government ministers, military leaders, and radical settlers, implementing trade restrictions, enacting an arms embargo, and halting scientific cooperation initiatives.
While some of these ideas have circulated informally in the past, this will mark the first time they are officially outlined in writing, according to sources. EU foreign ministers are scheduled to review the proposals at a meeting on July 15.
Implementing sanctions would require unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states—a hurdle widely seen as difficult to overcome. Countries such as Hungary have previously blocked similar efforts, including sanctions on Israeli settlers last year.
The proposed measures come in the wake of an internal EU review of its Association Agreement with Israel. That review reportedly found “indications of a breach” of Israel’s obligations regarding human rights. Israel firmly rejected the findings, with its Foreign Ministry stating the review “should not be taken seriously” and claiming the country is “engaged in an existential struggle by defending against the shared enemies of the West.”
In late June, the European Council called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, expressing concern about the high number of civilian casualties and severe food shortages. The Council also urged Israel to lift its blockade on Gaza to allow unhindered humanitarian aid delivery. Despite Israel’s claims of easing the blockade, several media outlets reported minimal visible change in aid access on the ground.
Currently, the EU does not maintain broad sanctions on Israel. However, it has previously sanctioned certain individuals and groups, particularly settlers accused of engaging in violent acts against Palestinians in the West Bank.
