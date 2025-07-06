'Need ₹570, Server Down': Delhi Metro Commuter Exposes New Scam In Viral Post
A commuter recently shared his experience on Reddit, describing how a man posing as a corporate employee approached him asking for ₹570. The excuse? His bank's servers were down, and he urgently needed the money.Also Read | Mega mock drill conducted at New Delhi's Rajiv Chowk Metro Station
“He asked if I knew English, then showed me a PhonePe screen saying he worked in Chennai and needed help,” the user wrote on Reddit . The man claimed he'd return the money once the server issue was resolved.
The red flags started adding up. The man's appearance didn't match his story: Messy clothes, overgrown nails, and a vague ID card with no company name. Something felt off.Also Read | Delhi-NCR drenched as light rains lash parts of capital on Sunday | Watch
The commuter played along.“I told him I had an account in the same bank and would check if my server was working - I don't,” the post said. When the scammer insisted it was a Chennai-specific issue, the user walked away.
What this really means is that scammers are getting better at crafting believable stories. All it takes is a moment of trust .
The post has since gone viral on Reddit, with several users chiming in to say they've seen similar scams at metro stations.Also Read | Cab driver compliments passenger for 'good smell', gets suspended for 21 days
One user noted,“ When I was a regular metro user this used to be a quarterly experience - guys in cars running out of petrol, students who had lost metro cards, some dude with a snake too. Just say no."
Another user called, "On logo ki vaje se people in a genuine fix don't get help. I have been helped by strangers in need but I don't see that happening anytime soon now."
"Exact same script, different station," the third user wrote.
