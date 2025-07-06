Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mother Tongue Recitation Contest To Be Held In Honour Of Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh's 100Th Anniversary

Mother Tongue Recitation Contest To Be Held In Honour Of Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh's 100Th Anniversary


2025-07-06 02:06:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A recitation competition titled "Mother Tongue" will be held in honour of the 100th anniversary of People's Poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh, jointly organised by the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and the Azerbaijan School of Art, with the support of Obraz Coffee House.

Azernews reports that the main goal of the "Mother Tongue" project is to help the younger generation gain a deeper understanding of the beauty and richness of the Azerbaijani language and to familiarize them more closely with the nation's literary heritage and poetry.

In addition, special emphasis is placed on organising such projects to foster the development of children's, adolescents', and young people's skills in artistic recitation, stage culture, and creative expression; to shape their literary thinking and aesthetic taste; and to raise a generation that is creative, thoughtful, and committed to national values.

At the end of the project, the winners of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for best artistic recitation will be awarded a trophy, a diploma, and special prizes. All other participants will receive a certificate of participation.

Registration link:

Deadline for registration: 1 September 2025

MENAFN06072025000195011045ID1109764617

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search