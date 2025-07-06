Mother Tongue Recitation Contest To Be Held In Honour Of Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh's 100Th Anniversary
Azernews reports that the main goal of the "Mother Tongue" project is to help the younger generation gain a deeper understanding of the beauty and richness of the Azerbaijani language and to familiarize them more closely with the nation's literary heritage and poetry.
In addition, special emphasis is placed on organising such projects to foster the development of children's, adolescents', and young people's skills in artistic recitation, stage culture, and creative expression; to shape their literary thinking and aesthetic taste; and to raise a generation that is creative, thoughtful, and committed to national values.
At the end of the project, the winners of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for best artistic recitation will be awarded a trophy, a diploma, and special prizes. All other participants will receive a certificate of participation.
Deadline for registration: 1 September 2025
