Big Price Drop On Iphone 16 Ahead Of Iphone 17 Launch-LIMITED Time Amazon Offer

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The iPhone 16 has seen a significant price drop of Rs 13,000 on Amazon ahead of the iPhone 17 launch. Combined discounts and cashback offers bring the price down to Rs 66,500 for the 128GB model.

The iPhone brand is in high demand worldwide, including India. People buy expensive iPhones for various reasons, including enhanced security and quality. Now, the iPhone 17 is set to release in September. Before that, the price of the iPhone 16, which launched in 2024 and saw record sales, has dropped significantly.

Those looking to buy an iPhone 16 can get it on Amazon with a massive Rs 13,000 discount. The iPhone 16, originally priced at Rs 79,900, is now available for Rs 66,500 after the discount. This starting price is available on Amazon with all applicable offers.

Buying an iPhone 16 through Amazon gets you a flat discount of Rs 6,900. This offer has no conditions. Additionally, using bank offers, specifically the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, gives you an instant discount of Rs 2,500 along with the flat discount. Cashback offers are also available. Amazon Prime members get a 5% cashback offer.

Non-Prime members get a 3% cashback. With all these offers, the iPhone 16 (128GB) is available for Rs 66,500. Some banks, including ICICI Bank and SBI Bank, are offering a Rs 4,000 discount.

The iPhone 17 launch is just a few months away, and expectations are high. It's rumored that the iPhone 16 price will drop further in the coming days. Currently, you can buy an iPhone at a lower price through e-commerce offers. Apple hasn't officially reduced the price.