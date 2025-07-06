Ranveer Singh Birthday: THIS Actress Was His First Leading Lady In Movies

Ranveer Singh's First Actress: Ranveer Singh turned 40. Born in Mumbai in 1985, Ranveer has been a part of many hit films. On his birthday, we're going to tell you about Ranveer's first heroine, who has been away from films for years

Ranveer Singh started his career with the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, this film performed brilliantly at the box office.

Talking about Ranveer Singh's first heroine, it's Anushka Sharma. Band Baaja Baaraat was Ranveer's first and Anushka's third movie. Before this, Anushka debuted with Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma's pairing in Band Baaja Baaraat was well-received. Made on a budget of 15 crores, the film collected 33.3 crores. The film was directed by Manish Sharma. This film was remade in Tamil as Aaha Kalyanam.

Now let's talk about Anushka Sharma. Anushka stepped into the world of acting in 2008. Her first film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, was a hit. Anushka has been a part of many hit films but hasn't delivered a solo hit.

Anushka Sharma worked in films like Badmaash Company, Patiala House, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, NH10, Bombay Velvet, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. After this, she got busy with her family and children. Anushka's film Chakda Xpress is yet to be released. Anushka hasn't signed any films for a long time. According to reports, she is no longer in the mood to act.