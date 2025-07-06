403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Musk Pushes Forward with Launch of New Political Party
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has revealed that he is advancing with efforts to establish a fresh political party. This development follows a significant disagreement between the tech mogul and President Donald Trump regarding fiscal and budgetary issues.
On Saturday, Musk voiced strong criticism of both major political parties in the United States, accusing them of misusing public funds and harming the nation’s financial stability.
According to his post on X, the platform he owns, “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste and graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.”
He then declared, “Today, the America Party is formed to give you your freedom.”
Although Musk did not provide detailed updates on the progress of the initiative, he suggested that the first significant action might take place “next year,” during the U.S. midterm elections scheduled for November 2026.
These elections will see all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 33 of the 100 Senate positions up for contest.
For the party to be formally recognized on a national level, it must establish a founding entity, gain political committee status, and register with the Federal Election Commission.
In a subsequent post, Musk drew a historical analogy to describe his approach to dismantling the current political order: “The way we’re going to crack the uniparty system is by using a variant of how Epaminondas shattered the myth of Spartan invincibility at Leuctra: extremely concentrated force at a precise location on the battlefield.”
Musk initially introduced the concept of the America Party last month. He reaffirmed his commitment to the project this week and confirmed his decision to move forward on Saturday.
He linked the initiative to his opposition to Trump’s massive multi-trillion-dollar fiscal proposal, known as the ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ which he has repeatedly criticized.
This latest move by Musk has garnered significant attention from various media outlets, as it could mark a notable shift in the American political landscape.
On Saturday, Musk voiced strong criticism of both major political parties in the United States, accusing them of misusing public funds and harming the nation’s financial stability.
According to his post on X, the platform he owns, “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste and graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.”
He then declared, “Today, the America Party is formed to give you your freedom.”
Although Musk did not provide detailed updates on the progress of the initiative, he suggested that the first significant action might take place “next year,” during the U.S. midterm elections scheduled for November 2026.
These elections will see all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 33 of the 100 Senate positions up for contest.
For the party to be formally recognized on a national level, it must establish a founding entity, gain political committee status, and register with the Federal Election Commission.
In a subsequent post, Musk drew a historical analogy to describe his approach to dismantling the current political order: “The way we’re going to crack the uniparty system is by using a variant of how Epaminondas shattered the myth of Spartan invincibility at Leuctra: extremely concentrated force at a precise location on the battlefield.”
Musk initially introduced the concept of the America Party last month. He reaffirmed his commitment to the project this week and confirmed his decision to move forward on Saturday.
He linked the initiative to his opposition to Trump’s massive multi-trillion-dollar fiscal proposal, known as the ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ which he has repeatedly criticized.
This latest move by Musk has garnered significant attention from various media outlets, as it could mark a notable shift in the American political landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment