Stable Summer Weather To Prevail Across Kingdom Through Wednesday
Amman, July 6 (Petra) -- Sunday's weather is expected to be seasonally normal in most parts of the Kingdom. The Badia regions will see relatively hot conditions, while it will be hotter in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Some low-level clouds may appear, and moderate northwesterly winds are forecast to become occasionally active.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, these conditions are expected to persist through Wednesday, with most areas experiencing consistent summer weather. The Badia will remain relatively hot, with temperatures remaining high in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Winds will continue to blow moderately from the northwest, becoming active at times.
Forecast high and low temperatures for Sunday are as follows:
Eastern Amman: 33C / 21C
Western Amman: 31C / 19C
Northern Highlands: 28C / 16C
Sharah Highlands: 29C / 15C
Badia Regions: 37C / 19C
Plains: 33C / 21C
Dead Sea: 41C / 24C
Gulf of Aqaba: 41C / 25C
