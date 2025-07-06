Ukrainian Polar Scientists Share Winter Outing Into Ocean Near Galindez Island

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's National Antarctic Scientific Center (NANC) published the video of the Antarctic winter landscape on Facebook .

According to the scientists, winter has set in across Antarctica, and sea ice is forming around Galindez Island, where the Vernadsky Research Base is located. As a result, boat trips become increasingly rare or may stop altogether.

"While conditions still allow, Ukrainian researchers continue to go out into the ocean to collect samples and observe marine animals," NANC said.

These winter observations are particularly valuable, the scientists said, as they offer unique insights into animal behavior - especially that of whales - under changing climate conditions.

In the video, viewers can see the ocean surface covered with "pancake ice" - round, smoothed discs of ice. This marks an early stage of sea ice formation. As temperatures drop further, the pancake ice solidifies into a flexible icy crust known as nilas.

During the outing, the biologists were also fortunate to encounter humpback whales, which were seen spouting and arching their backs - two common behaviors near the ocean's surface.

Spouting occurs when a whale exhales through the blowhole on top of its head, releasing a jet of air and condensed water vapor.

"Due to differences in pressure and temperature, a cloud-like mist forms above the whale, accompanied by a loud blowing sound. A humpback whale's spout resembles a bush and can reach 3 to 5 meters in height," the researchers explained.

Arching refers to the motion where the whale dramatically curves its back near the dorsal fin before diving. It is this characteristic arching and the distinct dorsal fin that gave the humpback whale its name.

The polar scientists also noted that since 2018, the Vernadsky Research Base has been running a comprehensive research program on cetaceans, which includes several types of studies.

Photo: screenshot from video