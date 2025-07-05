UAE: 2 Uganda Mosques To Honour Indian Doctor Who Died In RAK Plane Crash

A heartfelt tribute to a young UK-based Indian doctor who died in a light aircraft crash in Ras Al Khaimah has taken shape in the form of two mosques being built in Uganda instead of one initially planned.

Dr Sulaymaan Al Majid, 26, a clinical fellow at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, was visiting the UAE to meet his family when he tragically lost his life in a sightseeing flight on December 26, 2024.

The aircraft, piloted by Pakistani captain Frinza, crashed off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah, killing both her and Dr Sulaymaan.

In the months since, friends and colleagues in the UK launched a charity campaign in his memory, raising funds through One Nation, a UK-based humanitarian organisation.

What began as a modest effort to fund a single mosque quickly grew into a campaign that raised enough to build two mosques in Uganda. Posters with QR codes and tributes to Dr Sulaymaan were put up in mosques across the UK, calling on worshippers to honour his legacy through 'Sadaqah Jariyah' - a form of charity that continues to benefit others long after a person has passed.

“In loving memory of Dr Sulaymaan Al Majid,” read the posters, describing him as a“beloved brother, doctor, and student leader whose impact lives on.”

During his time at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), where he served as president of the School of Medicine, Sulaymaan left an indelible mark .

He helped establish regular Friday prayers on campus, championed junior doctors' pay and wellbeing, and was an outspoken advocate for Palestinian rights.

His father, Majid Mukarram, told Khaleej Times the family has been deeply moved by the outpouring of support.“We are amazed how the students rallied behind this cause. The funds raised have made it possible to build two mosques now, instead of one, in Uganda,” he said.“Expected construction completion is before Hajj next year.”

He added:“On behalf of our family, we thank Dr Sulaymaan's colleagues and friends who initiated this project. This is an ongoing charity that will benefit generations to come.”

Dr Sulaymaan was born and raised in the UAE and was the eldest of three brothers. A prominent voice in medical advocacy, he served as honorary secretary and later co-chair of the Northern Resident Doctors Committee of the British Medical Association (BMA). He played a pivotal role in pushing for the term“junior doctors” to be replaced with“resident doctors” and championed fairer treatment and recognition for NHS trainees.

He also helped organise picket lines, represented resident doctors at key national forums, and contributed to policy discussions at the BMA's National Resident Doctors Conference and annual general meetings. Passionate about education, he served as Teaching Lead at the North East Foundation Trainees Surgical Society, mentoring aspiring surgeons.