Former PM: Unified National Identity Is Jordan's Strongest Asset Amid Regional Turmoil

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 5 (Petra) – Former Prime Minister Omar Razzaz emphasized that Jordan's unified national identity remains the cornerstone of the country's unity and stability and the strongest card in confronting the challenges facing the kingdom.Speaking at a panel discussion titled "Post-October 7 – Questions and Signals" held on Saturday evening by the Hammouri Cultural Forum and moderated by former minister Mohammad Abu Rumman, Razzaz addressed an audience of political figures and public affairs experts as part of the forum's ongoing series "The War of Consciousness and Narrative."Razzaz reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering and principled stance on the Palestinian cause, noting that the kingdom has played a role in shifting international perspectives. He pointed to Jordan's national constants and the "three no's" repeatedly underscored by His Majesty King Abdullah II as the guiding compass in safeguarding the Kingdom's supreme national interests.Touching on Jordan's political modernization process, Razzaz said the country is undergoing a transition toward democracy one that requires long-term commitment, self-reflection, and readiness to acknowledge and correct course where needed. He stressed that this transformation must not be confined to parliament and political parties but should begin at the grassroots level municipal councils, governorates, student unions, and schools through the practice of genuine democratic values.Addressing the regional repercussions of the October 7 war, Razzaz spoke of the profound shifts in both Arab and international arenas. He highlighted the intense struggle over narrative and collective consciousness, calling for a deeper understanding of this historic moment and the existential questions it raises.He described the Israeli assault on Gaza as a collective shock, a turning point that transformed lives through scenes of genocide, starvation, and the systematic destruction of healthcare and education infrastructure events he characterized as unprecedented in modern history.Razzaz stressed the need to shield the region from power vacuums that could be exploited by global and regional forces. This, he said, calls for high-level Arab coordination, long-term strategic planning, and efforts to raise awareness among youth about both risks and opportunities.On the economic front, Razzaz highlighted employment and youth job creation as urgent priorities, especially given the labor market disruptions stemming from ongoing conflict. He warned of youth disillusionment if economic obstacles persist and acknowledged the blow sustained by Jordan's tourism sector in the wake of the Gaza war.He also called for a comprehensive rethinking of the Arab education system to promote critical thinking and establish research centers that foster a culture of accountability and transparency.The event is part of the Hammouri Cultural Forum's "War of Consciousness and Narrative" series launched earlier this year, which has featured prominent Jordanian and Arab thinkers in open dialogue aimed at critically examining dominant narratives and understanding the deep shifts underway across the region.