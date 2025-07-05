Warning Issued Over Russian Telegram Bot Masquerading As Help For Missing Ukrainian Soldiers
The bot's operators request full personal details, including surname, first and patronymic names, date of birth, photo, military unit name, and circumstances of the soldier's disappearance.
In reality, this is not an aid tool, but a method of collecting sensitive information, which may later be used against the soldiers themselves or their families, for pressure, blackmail, or disinformation purposes.
The CCD urges the public not to engage with such bots under any circumstances and to report them to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and Cyber Police.
Those seeking information about relatives who may be in Russian captivity should instead contact the official Ukrainian authorities that handle such cases.
The CCD also reminded that Russian intelligence agencies have been attempting to discredit Ukraine by blackmailing relatives of Ukrainian POWs.Read also: Kremlin propaganda set to intensify campaign to discredit Ukraine's European integration - CCD
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian propagandists have sent fake letters to Ukrainian government institutions, supposedly signed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, regarding a fabricated“evacuation plan of ministries and state agencies to western Ukraine.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment