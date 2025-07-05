J & K To Host Maiden National Tourism Secretaries' Conference At SKICC On July 7, 8
The national event will bring together the Tourism Secretaries and Heads from across the country for high-level deliberations on collaborative policy-making and strategic planning in the tourism sector. Senior dignitaries including the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, the Union Home Secretary and the Secretary, Ministry for Tourism are expected to attend the event.
The conference will focus on key national-level policy areas like tourism-related budget announcements for 2025–26, destination development and infrastructure initiatives, review of sanctioned projects, promotion and marketing strategies, investment opportunities and film tourism promotion.
A special session dedicated exclusively to Union Territories will be held on 8th July, with participation from top-level officials and expected attendance of the Union Home Secretary.
In preparation for this prestigious event, Commissioner Secretary Tourism, Yasha Mudgal, today conducted a detailed review of the arrangements at SKICC. She was accompanied by Director Tourism Kashmir and Director SKICC, who briefed her on logistical, hospitality and security measures being put in place.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary said,“This is a proud moment for Jammu & Kashmir. Hosting tourism leaders from across the country is both an opportunity and a responsibility. We are committed towards ensuring immaculate arrangements and seamless coordination.” She added that the conference offers a unique chance to“showcase J&K's tourism potential, recent progress and its policy alignment with national tourism goals.”
The event is expected to serve as a platform for collaborative dialogue, knowledge exchange and launch of new initiatives for sustainable and inclusive tourism. The scenic setting of Srinagar will also allow delegates to experience first-hand the region's renowned natural beauty and warm hospitality.
This historic gathering marks a major milestone in Jammu & Kashmir's emergence as a year-round tourism destination and a hub for national policy engagement in the tourism sector.
