Time To Reflect On Karbala Teachings: CM Omar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday paid a heartfelt tribute to Imam Hussain (AS) and the martyrs of Karbala on the solemn occasion of Ashura, describing their supreme sacrifice as a timeless symbol of courage, moral steadfastness, and resistance against injustice.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that the tragedy of Karbala was not merely a historical event but a profound moral lesson for all of humanity.“Imam Hussain (AS), the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), upheld the highest principles of truth, dignity, and justice, choosing martyrdom over submission to tyranny,” he said.

Emphasizing the enduring relevance of Imam Hussain's (AS) stand, Omar Abdullah noted,“Imam Hussain's resistance in the face of brutal repression continues to inspire generations to rise against falsehood and defend human dignity. His legacy transcends sects, regions and eras - it belongs to all.”

The Chief Minister said the values of sacrifice, patience, and truthfulness embodied at Karbala carry particular significance in today's world, where societies are grappling with ethical and social challenges. He urged people to reflect on the teachings of Karbala and renew their commitment to justice, equality, and peaceful coexistence.

Extending solidarity with those observing Ashura, Omar Abdullah also called upon the administration to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of Muharram-related events across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister concluded his message by offering prayers for lasting peace, communal harmony, and the well-being of the people of the region.

