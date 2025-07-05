Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Warns Iran Against Restarting Nuclear Program

2025-07-05 03:08:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews) U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that Iran has not agreed to international inspections of its nuclear program and has refused to halt uranium enrichment, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.

Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One en route to New Jersey, Trump emphasized that any attempt by Iran to resume its nuclear activities would be a serious issue.

“I'd say their program has been permanently shut down. If they try to restart it, it will likely be at a different facility. If they do, it's going to be a problem,” he warned.

The U.S. President made it clear that Washington would not allow Iran to reactivate its nuclear ambitions.

This comes after Iran's parliament passed a law suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) until the safety and inviolability of the country's nuclear infrastructure are guaranteed.

