Trump Warns Iran Against Restarting Nuclear Program
Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One en route to New Jersey, Trump emphasized that any attempt by Iran to resume its nuclear activities would be a serious issue.
“I'd say their program has been permanently shut down. If they try to restart it, it will likely be at a different facility. If they do, it's going to be a problem,” he warned.
The U.S. President made it clear that Washington would not allow Iran to reactivate its nuclear ambitions.
This comes after Iran's parliament passed a law suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) until the safety and inviolability of the country's nuclear infrastructure are guaranteed.
