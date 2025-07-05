Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SBGS Reports On Condition Of Border Guards Returned In Latest Prisoner Swap

2025-07-05 03:07:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He shared this information during a television broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

“Fortunately, the condition of our men is satisfactory. At the same time, they were immediately sent to our medical facilities to receive all necessary medical care and psychological rehabilitation. Each of them has already had the opportunity to speak with their families,” said Demchenko.

According to him, the group included personnel from the Mariupol Maritime Border Guard Unit, the Donetsk Border Guard Detachment, and the Sumy Border Guard Detachment.

“Most of them were taken prisoner in Mariupol back in 2022. The rest were captured in 2023,” he added.

Read also: Ukraine brings home more prisoner s in latest exchange with Russia

As Ukrinform previously reported, on July 4, Ukraine and Russia conducted another exchange of prisoners of war and civilians. The majority of those returned had been held in Russian captivity since 2022.

