Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, China Discuss Joint Projects In Agriculture, Pharma, And Housing

Uzbekistan, China Discuss Joint Projects In Agriculture, Pharma, And Housing


2025-07-05 03:07:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 5. Uzbekistan and China are intensifying efforts to develop joint projects in key sectors including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, housing construction, and education, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The initiative was discussed during a meeting between Ilzat Kasimov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Tao Zhen, Director General of the Center for the Promotion of International Cooperation in the Sphere of Production Capacities under China's Silk Road Initiative.

During the talks, the sides explored opportunities for technical cooperation in agricultural technologies, the pharmaceutical industry, water management, the development of industrial zones, and the construction of modern multi-story residential buildings.

The discussions were followed by a roundtable with representatives of leading Chinese companies. Participants exchanged views on the implementation of targeted cooperation and put forward a number of proposals to be developed in stages.

The sides agreed to continue consultations to identify and launch concrete projects within the framework of their growing partnership.

MENAFN05072025000187011040ID1109763983

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search