Uzbekistan, China Discuss Joint Projects In Agriculture, Pharma, And Housing
The initiative was discussed during a meeting between Ilzat Kasimov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Tao Zhen, Director General of the Center for the Promotion of International Cooperation in the Sphere of Production Capacities under China's Silk Road Initiative.
During the talks, the sides explored opportunities for technical cooperation in agricultural technologies, the pharmaceutical industry, water management, the development of industrial zones, and the construction of modern multi-story residential buildings.
The discussions were followed by a roundtable with representatives of leading Chinese companies. Participants exchanged views on the implementation of targeted cooperation and put forward a number of proposals to be developed in stages.
The sides agreed to continue consultations to identify and launch concrete projects within the framework of their growing partnership.
