Agricultural Loans In Northern Badia More Than Double In 1St Half Of 2025
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Mafraq, July 5 (Petra) – The Agricultural Credit Corporation's Northern Badia branch disbursed JD2.835 million in loans during the first half of this year, a substantial increase from JD1.144 million during the same period in 2024, according to branch director Hamadeh Al-Shurufat.
Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Saturday, Al-Shurufat attributed the rise to the expansion of loan programs introduced by the corporation to help farmers establish and develop agricultural projects. Lending activity increased by more than 100 percent compared to the same period last year, he said.
Al-Shurufat noted that the branch has helped many borrowers launch model agricultural ventures across the Northern Badia, as well as modernize older projects previously funded by the institution. These include cold storage units for fruits and vegetables and solar-powered irrigation systems for artesian wells.
He added that interest-free loans for livestock breeders in the region amounted to JD725,000, benefiting 218 borrowers. In total, 415 individuals received loans during the first six months of this year, compared with 241 in the same period in 2024.
