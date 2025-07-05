First Public Autism Center Set To Open In Zarqa

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, July 5 (Petra) – The first government-run national center dedicated to autism services is set to begin operations in Zarqa, marking a milestone in specialized care for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to Saad Al-Khatib, Director of Social Development in the governorate.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Saturday, Al-Khatib said the National Autism Center in Zarqa is being launched in response to growing demand, noting that global statistics indicate the prevalence of autism has risen to approximately one in every 127 individuals."This center will provide a qualitative leap in the level of care available to children with autism and their families," Al-Khatib said. "It offers a full range of services, from early diagnosis to school integration support."The center, located in the Jabal Tariq neighborhood, is designed to international standards and will offer intensive early intervention programs for children from the time of diagnosis until age six, followed by educational integration programs for children up to age nine. The approach emphasizes active family involvement in treatment plans.Initially, the center will accommodate 50 children, selected following assessments by a multidisciplinary team. Services will be delivered in line with global quality standards and best practices, Al-Khatib noted.He emphasized that the center aligns with royal directives to improve the quality of life for people with autism by fostering inclusion in both society and the formal education system.