403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
First Public Autism Center Set To Open In Zarqa
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Zarqa, July 5 (Petra) – The first government-run national center dedicated to autism services is set to begin operations in Zarqa, marking a milestone in specialized care for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to Saad Al-Khatib, Director of Social Development in the governorate.
Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Saturday, Al-Khatib said the National Autism Center in Zarqa is being launched in response to growing demand, noting that global statistics indicate the prevalence of autism has risen to approximately one in every 127 individuals.
"This center will provide a qualitative leap in the level of care available to children with autism and their families," Al-Khatib said. "It offers a full range of services, from early diagnosis to school integration support."
The center, located in the Jabal Tariq neighborhood, is designed to international standards and will offer intensive early intervention programs for children from the time of diagnosis until age six, followed by educational integration programs for children up to age nine. The approach emphasizes active family involvement in treatment plans.
Initially, the center will accommodate 50 children, selected following assessments by a multidisciplinary team. Services will be delivered in line with global quality standards and best practices, Al-Khatib noted.
He emphasized that the center aligns with royal directives to improve the quality of life for people with autism by fostering inclusion in both society and the formal education system.
Zarqa, July 5 (Petra) – The first government-run national center dedicated to autism services is set to begin operations in Zarqa, marking a milestone in specialized care for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to Saad Al-Khatib, Director of Social Development in the governorate.
Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Saturday, Al-Khatib said the National Autism Center in Zarqa is being launched in response to growing demand, noting that global statistics indicate the prevalence of autism has risen to approximately one in every 127 individuals.
"This center will provide a qualitative leap in the level of care available to children with autism and their families," Al-Khatib said. "It offers a full range of services, from early diagnosis to school integration support."
The center, located in the Jabal Tariq neighborhood, is designed to international standards and will offer intensive early intervention programs for children from the time of diagnosis until age six, followed by educational integration programs for children up to age nine. The approach emphasizes active family involvement in treatment plans.
Initially, the center will accommodate 50 children, selected following assessments by a multidisciplinary team. Services will be delivered in line with global quality standards and best practices, Al-Khatib noted.
He emphasized that the center aligns with royal directives to improve the quality of life for people with autism by fostering inclusion in both society and the formal education system.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment