JPA Moves To Crack Down On Fake Journalists, Launches New Membership Initiatives

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 5 (Petra) – The Jordan Press Association (JPA) council discussed several key issues during a meeting on Saturday, including the growing concern over individuals falsely claiming journalistic or media credentials, financial settlements with news websites, and updates to its membership records.The JPA announced it has begun monitoring and tracking impersonators on social media platforms and in the field, with plans to take legal action and refer violators to the judiciary and relevant partners within the week.The council emphasized the importance of safeguarding the integrity of the profession, vowing zero tolerance for fraudulent claims to press or media identity.In parallel, the association received ten applications for its supporting member registry. The applicants are Huda Al-Ibrahim, Mohammad Al-Hrairat, Ahmad Khalifeh Al-Majali, Rakan Al-Khawaldeh, Fidaa Al-Ibrahim, Lama Shatara, Tahani Al-Qatawi, Raneem Al-Rifai, Hakm Al-Talafeeh, and Osama Al-Khawaldeh.The JPA also announced upcoming training courses through its affiliated training center aimed at enhancing the professional skills of supporting members.In a new organizational step, the council activated the "Participating Journalists Register" in accordance with Article 14/A/5 of the JPA Law. This new registry will include Jordanian journalists residing abroad who actively work in the press or media and wish to maintain official ties with the association. Instructions for registration will be announced after consultations with the JPA's legal department.The council also reviewed proposals submitted by the "Websites Coordination Committee" and the "Websites Coalition," reiterating its commitment to dialogue and support for the sustainability of media institutions.It welcomed efforts by online outlets to regularize their status and expressed openness to reaching financial settlements under flexible terms, which will remain available until August 30, 2025.