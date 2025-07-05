COBOD And TU Braunschweig Launch Multifunctional Construction Robot For 3D Printing And Automation

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) COBOD unveils 'multifunctional construction robot' made with TU Braunschweig

July 5, 2025 by David Edwards

3D construction printing specialist COBOD International has introduced the first commercially available multifunctional construction robot, in collaboration with the Technische Universität Braunschweig .

Built on COBOD's 3D construction printing technology, the jointly developed system by COBOD and Institute for Structural Design (ITE) integrates a telescopic vertical extension unit with a robotic arm that enables the Shotcrete 3D Printing Process (SC3DP).

Shotcrete is used to construct complex concrete structures like tunnels, swimming pools, retaining walls, and to reinforce concrete structures.

However, the telescopic tool is not limited to shotcrete applications, multiple other tools can also be mounted onto the vertical telescopic unit. The vertical telescopic unit is mounted between two X-axes on a COBOD BOD2 3D construction printer.

The technology was demonstrated at the Grand opening of the Digital Construction Site at TU Braunschweig this week.

Helga Kühnhenrich, head of department – research and innovation in the construction industry, Federal Institute for Research on Building, Urban Affairs and Spatial Development (BBSR), attended the opening event, confirming increased focus on automation within the construction industry to reduce costs and manpower requirements.

Automated fabrication of double curved walls

TU Braunschweig intends to use the system delivered to SC3DP digitally fabricated reinforced concrete structures with high surface quality and geometric freedom.

Hereby the reinforcement is seen as an integral part of the SC3DP process: Either the concrete is built up first and then the reinforcement is inserted, or the reinforcement has a pre-fabricated shape and the mesh is shotcreted from both sides.

Additionally, the robotic arm can be equipped with sanding equipment to finish the surfaces.

Professor Harald Kloft, head of structural design at ITE, says:“Our partnership with COBOD is a decisive step towards the digital construction site of the future.

“3D printing enables automated, digitally controlled processes of simple as well as very complex tasks, like the fabrication of reinforced double curved walls.

“The ability to make complex, individualized, material efficient and low waste construction solutions makes 3D printing ideal for the construction industry, as it brings together economic, environmental and social aspects, such as the reduction of physical stress.”

From printing of concrete walls to multifunctional construction robots

With a dynamic vertical range of 3 meters of the telescopic unit, the robotic arm can fully reach and manipulate an already printed wall 3 meters below the X-axis.

COBOD emphasizes that a variety of tools can be mounted on the new COBOD robotic arm, such as a paint spray gun, insulation tool, sanding equipment and so on, hereby turning the 3D construction printer into a multifunctional construction robot capable of much more than just the printing of the walls.

By installing a gripper system at the end of the robotic arm the robotic arm, the system can even be used to automatically mounting of aerated concrete blocks or brick or other types of pre-fabricated building components not usually associated with 3D printing solutions, underlining the new multifunctional capabilities of the printing system.

At the event, Henrik Lund-Nielsen, general manager and founder of COBOD International, said:“For years we have had the vision of making multifunctional construction robots on the basis of our 3D construction printers. Seeing the first materialization of our vision here makes me very proud.

“With this new technology we offer automation of many more construction processes than just printing of concrete walls.

“With our new COBOD robotic arm at the end of the telescopic arm there is an endless amount of construction tasks that our printing system can now automate and expedite to the benefit of our global customers.”

Advancing digital and sustainable construction

The project,“The Digital Construction Site – Construction Industry 4.0 as the Key to a Digital and Sustainable Construction Industry)”, led by TU Braunschweig, investigates how digital manufacturing technologies affect planning and production under real construction site conditions.

The interdisciplinary initiative of the Institutes of Structural Design, of Construction Engineering and Management, of Geodesy and Photogrammetry and of Building Materials, Concrete Construction and Fire Safety combines research and practical application to develop frameworks that make construction more effective and affordable through automation.

COBOD's multifunctional construction robot will now be deployed and tested in real-world building projects in collaboration with TU Braunschweig. These tests will provide critical data to guide future implementation and scaling of the technology in Germany and internationally.

Professor Norman Hack adds:“This launch is more than a research milestone; it is the result of close collaboration with a leading industry partner in 3D printing.

“The multifunctional system enables us to develop and test entirely new concepts of digital fabrication directly on site.

“With this next generation of robotic technology, we are exploring hybrid, multi-material, and multi-process construction, enabling us to apply each material and process where it performs best, and to build more efficiently, with greater precision and adaptability.”