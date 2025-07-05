Veteran England Defender Kyle Walker Joins Burnley From Man City
The move sees Walker reunite with Burnley coach Scott Parker, with whom he played alongside at Tottenham, reports Xinhua. "I'm delighted to be here and I can't wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks like an exciting squad."
"When I spoke to Scott and heard about his plans for next season, it was an opportunity I jumped at. He's done an amazing job here, guiding the club back to the Premier League," said Walker on the Burnley website.
Walker spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan after making 15 appearances for Manchester City, when he seemed to have lost some of the pace that made him such a key defender for Pep Guardiola.
Burnley released a statement on Saturday to confirm the arrival of the 35-year-old at Turf Moor from Manchester City. Walker became Burnley's latest acquisition after the arrival of Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe, and Loum Tchouana.
Walker spent the second half of the last season with Serie A club AC Milan on loan, making 16 appearances for them across all competitions. After his stint in Italy, the dependable defender has moved to Burnley, ending his trophy-laden eight years in Manchester.
Walker started his career at his boyhood club, Sheffield United, at the age of seven and made his first-team debut aged 18 after a loan spell at Northampton Town. He impressed whilst playing for Sheffield United, which earned him a move to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, before being immediately loaned back to Sheffield United.
Walker joined Manchester City in 2017 for a fee of £45 million. With City, he has won six Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, two FA Cups, and a UEFA Champions League in 2023 as part of a continental treble. He has been named in the PFA Team of the Year four times, in the 2011–12, 2016–17, 2017–18 and 2023–24 seasons.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment