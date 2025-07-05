Why No Action Against CM Siddaramaiah For Repeatedly Disrespecting Officials, Asks Ashoka

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, July 5 (IANS) Commenting on the legal action against BJP MLC N. Ravikumar for allegedly issuing derogatory remarks against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, questioned why no action has been taken against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has repeatedly spoken disrespectfully against officials.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he said Congress leaders have accused Legislative Council member N. Ravikumar of making derogatory remarks. However, CM Siddaramaiah himself spoke disrespectfully against an IAS officer, a District Commissioner, and a police officer, yet no action was taken.

Ashoka alleged that no development work is happening in the state, and MLAs are revolting.

He noted that the High Court has directed a CBI probe into the Valmiki Development Corporation scam, and Ravikumar's statement is being used to create controversy to divert attention from these issues.

Ashoka claimed that an FIR is filed if BJP members make mistakes, but no complaints are registered against Congress members.

He criticised Siddaramaiah for addressing everyone, including the President, in the singular, implying that Congress operates under a different set of laws.

He challenged Congress to clarify what obscene remarks Ravikumar allegedly made.

Despite a series of heart attack cases in Hassan, the district in-charge Minister K. N. Rajanna has not visited hospitals. Ashoka said Siddaramaiah attributed these cases to the Covid vaccine, which was administered nationwide. He accused the government of making allegations against the vaccine instead of taking action.

In Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Sakaleshpur, coffee crops have been damaged, but neither the Horticulture Minister nor the district in-charge Ministers have met the affected farmers.

Ashoka said he would visit Hassan to inquire about the heart attack cases and crop losses, urging the government to act immediately.

He criticised the government for focusing on discussions about who will be the next Chief Minister rather than development, stating that even after two and a half years, the government has not "taken off."

Farmers have demanded that water be provided to them first before releasing it to Tamil Nadu, he said.

Ashoka accused the Congress government of betraying Karnataka farmers to maintain friendly ties with the Tamil Nadu government.

He defended the RSS, stating that neither Indira Gandhi nor Rajiv Gandhi could act against it. He mentioned that former PM Nehru had sought RSS assistance to provide blood for soldiers. Ashoka claimed that Congress, even when in power, could not act against the RSS and predicted a "Congress-free India" in the future.

The BJP leader asserted that a change in the CM's position is certain, with Congress MLAs predicting that Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar will become CM.

He pointed out that Shivakumar's temple visits and prayers are indicative of this. He sarcastically remarked that before targeting the BJP, Congress should first resolve its internal issues.