PBK Miner Reports Strong Global Growth And Expands XRP Mining Contracts As Cloud Mining Demand Surges

London, UK, July 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PBK Miner , a global cloud mining service provider headquartered in the United Kingdom, has announced continued growth and strong platform engagement across its user base of over 8.5 million global users . Building on its success in Bitcoin and multi-asset cloud mining, PBK Miner is expanding its XRP cloud mining contracts , offering flexible, low-risk entry points to digital asset mining with transparent returns and zero hardware requirements.





The platform now supports mining for BTC, DOGE, ETH, XRP, LTC, SOL, USDT , and USDC , with users able to earn passive income directly from mobile devices or desktops, without the need for physical mining rigs or technical expertise.

XRP Mining Contracts Drive Growth

In response to rising user demand and consistent performance in its infrastructure, PBK Miner has significantly expanded its XRP cloud mining plans , which now account for a substantial portion of the platform's mining activity. According to internal performance data, XRP contract purchases grew 378% week-over-week , highlighting increased investor confidence in flexible, asset-specific mining options.

Available XRP contracts include:



$100 Plan – 2 days – Earn $3.50/day



$1,000 Plan – 9 days – Earn $13.50/day



$5,000 Plan – 30 days – Earn $77.50/day

$10,000 Plan – 45 days – Earn $165.00/day



Each contract offers a guaranteed principal return at maturity , supported by PBK Miner's AI-optimized profit engine and global green-powered data centers.

Zero-Risk Mining With Free Daily Contracts

PBK Miner continues to democratize digital asset mining by offering all new users a free $10 daily cloud mining contract , which earns $0.60 every 24 hours -with no credit card, deposit, or hardware required.

This zero-risk model allows users to experience real-world mining performance firsthand, making it an attractive gateway for beginners, students, and financially cautious investors.

Key Metrics and Features



Daily Free Contract : $10 trial contract earns $0.60/day



Contract Terms : Range from 1 to 50 days, with investment levels from $10 to $100,000



Global Reach : Available in 183+ countries , supporting multiple languages



Secure Environment : Powered by Cloudflare and McAfee security standards



Sustainable Mining : Uses renewable energy infrastructure across data centers

No Maintenance Fees : 100% earnings transparency for all users



Seamless and Mobile-Friendly Experience

The PBK Miner interface is built for simplicity and speed, allowing anyone to begin mining in minutes:

Visit or download the mobile appRegister an accountView and activate daily contractsMonitor earnings in real-time and scale up as desired

Strategic Vision for 2025 and Beyond

PBK Miner's roadmap includes continued diversification of supported digital assets, expansion into additional emerging markets, and deeper integration of machine learning models to optimize mining profitability and reduce operational emissions.

The company's goal remains clear: to build a safe, transparent, and environmentally sustainable global mining ecosystem that is accessible to all, regardless of financial background or geography.

“Our platform is built for inclusivity,” said Alison Evans, PBK Miner spokesperson.“We're removing technical and financial barriers and letting users experience real cloud mining in a secure, transparent environment-with complete control and zero risk.”

About PBK Miner

Founded in 2019, PBK Miner is a leading cloud mining and crypto asset management platform. With a growing global user base, PBK Miner is committed to providing a next-generation mining experience that is user-friendly, eco-conscious, and financially inclusive.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

