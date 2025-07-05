Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rupali Ganguly's Home Tour: A Peek Inside The Anupama Actress's House


2025-07-05 08:11:23
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A glimpse into Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's journey and lavish lifestyle. Starting her acting career at 7, learn about her success and net worth.Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly started her career at 7. She debuted on TV in 2000 and became famous as Monisha in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'.Rupali appeared in Sanjivani (2002), Bigg Boss 1 (2006), and Parvarrish (2011-2013). After a long break, she made a comeback with Anupamaa in 2020, which made her a household name.Rupali lives a royal life with her husband and son in a posh Mumbai area. Her luxurious home has a white theme.Rupali's home features a beautiful balcony with a garden and a stunning view of Mumbai. She often hosts parties here.Besides acting, Rupali runs an ad agency started with her father in 2000. She also earns from brand endorsements. She charges ₹3 lakh per episode. Her net worth is estimated at ₹20 crores. She married Ashwin Verma in 2013 and they have a son.

