Poll indicates almost half of Americans believe US won’t be superpower within ten years
(MENAFN) A new YouGov poll reveals that a large portion of American adults are deeply pessimistic about the future of the United States, with many fearing economic collapse, political upheaval, and the end of the country’s status as a global superpower within the next decade.
According to the online survey of 1,111 adults conducted in mid-June, 21% believe it is very likely the U.S. will lose its global dominance in the next 10 years, while another 24% think it is somewhat likely. In total, 45% said a complete economic collapse is at least somewhat plausible.
The same percentage (40%) said they expect a civil war or a breakdown of law and order. Meanwhile, 38% believe the U.S. may no longer be a democracy within a decade, with 31% predicting a fascist dictatorship and 20% foreseeing a communist regime.
Only 43% of respondents said the U.S. political system is functioning even somewhat well. Views differed based on political alignment: 69% of Republicans expressed confidence in the system, compared to just 26% of Democrats and 36% of independents.
While most still identify the U.S. as a democracy, 56% believe the country is facing a constitutional crisis. That belief was far more common among Democrats (82%) than Republicans (26%).
Concerns about global instability were also politically polarized. Nearly half of Democrats (47%) said they are very worried about the world’s direction, compared to just 10% of Republicans and 30% of independents.
Two-thirds of those surveyed said political violence and misinformation have increased compared to a decade ago, and at least half believe these problems are worse in the U.S. than in other democratic nations.
