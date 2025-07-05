Turkmenistan Moves To Establish Official Ties With Nigeria
On Friday, Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov held talks with Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, during the latter's visit to Ashgabat.
The meeting focused on identifying prospects for bilateral cooperation across political and economic spheres. Both sides expressed interest in strengthening the dialogue and exploring mutually beneficial areas of engagement.
As part of the talks, the Turkmen side handed over a diplomatic note to the Nigerian delegation containing a formal proposal to establish diplomatic relations. A draft bilateral agreement was attached, outlining Ashgabat's commitment to deepening ties with Abuja.
The parties agreed to continue consultations to lay the foundation for sustained cooperation.
