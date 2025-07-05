403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Poised to Reveal Fresh Tariff Measures on Twelve Nations
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced Friday evening that the United States will reveal fresh tariff measures targeting up to 12 nations beginning Monday.
"I did, I signed some letters and they'll go out on Monday," Trump told reporters.
"Probably 12 different amounts of money, different amounts of tariffs and somewhat different statements," he said.
When pressed to identify which nations face the new trade penalties, Trump refused to elaborate.
"You'll be announced," he noted. "I have to announce that on Monday."
The White House provided no additional specifics regarding affected economic sectors or proposed tariff percentages.
Officials expect the Monday disclosure to feature varying tariff rates and individual policy statements tailored to each targeted nation.
"I did, I signed some letters and they'll go out on Monday," Trump told reporters.
"Probably 12 different amounts of money, different amounts of tariffs and somewhat different statements," he said.
When pressed to identify which nations face the new trade penalties, Trump refused to elaborate.
"You'll be announced," he noted. "I have to announce that on Monday."
The White House provided no additional specifics regarding affected economic sectors or proposed tariff percentages.
Officials expect the Monday disclosure to feature varying tariff rates and individual policy statements tailored to each targeted nation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment