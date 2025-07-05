Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Poised to Reveal Fresh Tariff Measures on Twelve Nations

2025-07-05 06:40:39
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced Friday evening that the United States will reveal fresh tariff measures targeting up to 12 nations beginning Monday.

"I did, I signed some letters and they'll go out on Monday," Trump told reporters.

"Probably 12 different amounts of money, different amounts of tariffs and somewhat different statements," he said.

When pressed to identify which nations face the new trade penalties, Trump refused to elaborate.
"You'll be announced," he noted. "I have to announce that on Monday."

The White House provided no additional specifics regarding affected economic sectors or proposed tariff percentages.

Officials expect the Monday disclosure to feature varying tariff rates and individual policy statements tailored to each targeted nation.

