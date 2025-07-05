403
Romanian PM states nation will not be involved in Ukarine-Russia conflict
(MENAFN) Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan has firmly ruled out any possibility of deploying Romanian troops to Ukraine, stating that the country will not become militarily involved in the ongoing conflict under any circumstances.
In a live interview with a news agency, Bolojan addressed speculation about Romania’s potential involvement in Ukraine, labeling such rumors as false. “We are not sending our young people or children to war,” he said. “Romania, under no circumstances, is considering participating in the war – not before, not now.”
His comments come amid ongoing discussions among several European NATO members about creating a force that could be sent to Ukraine as part of a "coalition of the willing"—a proposed peacekeeping initiative for the post-conflict phase. Russia has repeatedly warned that it would view any foreign military personnel fighting alongside Ukrainian forces as legitimate targets, warning of potential escalation.
While ruling out military deployment, Bolojan emphasized the importance of strengthening Romania’s defense capabilities, especially as a country on NATO’s eastern flank. He argued that national priorities should gradually shift to defense investments, rather than infrastructure or social services, to meet NATO expectations and align with broader European defense objectives.
“We can’t afford to rely on the idea that others – including the US – will ensure our protection without us contributing,” he added.
During a recent NATO summit in The Hague, alliance members agreed to significantly increase military spending, setting a target of 5% of GDP by 2035. This move was framed as a response to what NATO sees as a persistent security threat from Russia—an assertion that Moscow has consistently rejected.
