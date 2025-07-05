403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Hails One Big Beautiful Bill
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday enacted a significant fiscal measure, famously dubbed the "One Big, Beautiful Bill," describing it as a pivotal event for the country.
"This bill will fuel massive economic growth and lift up the hardworking citizens who make this country run," Trump proclaimed during the signing event, which took place amid a Fourth of July celebration with military families at the White House.
"After this kicks in, our country is going to be a Rocketship, economically," he further remarked.
Positioning the legislation as a realization of his election pledges, Trump declared: "We made promises, and it's really promises made, promises kept, and we've kept them. There's a triumph of democracy on the birthday of democracy."
Proclaiming the start of a transformative period, he stated: "The Golden Age of America is upon us. We are in the golden age. It's going to be a period of time the likes of which I don't think this country has ever experienced before."
"We're going to make America great again," he said. "It's happening very fast."
The US House of Representatives narrowly approved the extensive tax and expenditure package on Thursday with a 218-214 vote margin.
The bill, projected to increase the federal deficit by USD3.4 trillion, advances core domestic objectives of the Trump administration.
Shifting focus to international affairs, Trump praised US military actions in Iran as "a flawless mission."
"This bill will fuel massive economic growth and lift up the hardworking citizens who make this country run," Trump proclaimed during the signing event, which took place amid a Fourth of July celebration with military families at the White House.
"After this kicks in, our country is going to be a Rocketship, economically," he further remarked.
Positioning the legislation as a realization of his election pledges, Trump declared: "We made promises, and it's really promises made, promises kept, and we've kept them. There's a triumph of democracy on the birthday of democracy."
Proclaiming the start of a transformative period, he stated: "The Golden Age of America is upon us. We are in the golden age. It's going to be a period of time the likes of which I don't think this country has ever experienced before."
"We're going to make America great again," he said. "It's happening very fast."
The US House of Representatives narrowly approved the extensive tax and expenditure package on Thursday with a 218-214 vote margin.
The bill, projected to increase the federal deficit by USD3.4 trillion, advances core domestic objectives of the Trump administration.
Shifting focus to international affairs, Trump praised US military actions in Iran as "a flawless mission."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment