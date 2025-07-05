Decision On Summer Vacation Extension Likely On Sunday: Edu Min Itoo

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir's Education Minister, Sakina Itoo, on Saturday said that the government will take a final decision on the possible extension of summer vacations on Sunday, keeping in view the ongoing heatwave that has gripped the region.

Speaking to reporters, Sakina Itoo acknowledged the growing concerns from students and parents alike, saying the department has been receiving numerous calls requesting the government to extend the summer break.“We have received a lot of phone calls from worried parents and students urging us to consider an extension in summer vacations due to the persistent heatwave,” she said.

The Education Minister as per the news agency Kashmir News Trust, however, noted that a formal decision would be taken after assessing weather conditions on Sunday.“We are monitoring the situation very closely. If the heatwave persists tomorrow, we will announce an appropriate decision in the interest of children's health and well-being,” she added.

Expressing concern over the intense weather, Sakina Itoo said she hoped for rainfall and divine mercy.“We pray for rain and hope Allah shows mercy upon us. The well-being of our students remains our top priority,” she said.

The Kashmir Valley has been witnessing unusually high temperatures over the past several days, prompting repeated appeals from various quarters for an extension in the summer holidays. The existing break, announced earlier for government and recognized private schools, is currently scheduled to end tomorrow (Sunday). [KNT]

