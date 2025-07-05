403
Hezbollah firmly rejects appeals to relinquish its arsenal
(MENAFN) Hezbollah has firmly rejected recent appeals for it to relinquish its arsenal, with its leadership stating that disarmament will not be considered until Israel ceases its military operations against Lebanon.
During a televised address broadcast by the group’s media outlet, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem responded to growing demands for the group to give up its weapons. “In response to those who demand that the resistance (Hezbollah) hand over its weapons, first demand the departure of the aggression. It is unreasonable not to criticize the occupation and only demand that those who resist it give up their weapons,” said Qassem. “Whoever accepts surrender must bear the consequences of that decision, but we will never accept it.”
He went on to stress that the group’s defensive actions do not require external approval. “Defending the homeland does not require anyone’s permission, and when a serious and effective alternative for defense is proposed, we are ready to discuss all the details.”
Lebanese authorities are in the process of drafting a response to a proposal introduced by a U.S. presidential envoy to Syria during a visit to Beirut on June 19. According to reports, the plan includes several core elements, one of which focuses on ensuring that the Lebanese government holds exclusive control over all arms within the country.
In addition to the disarmament provision, the proposal also addresses the need for sweeping economic and financial reforms, increased regulation at border points, measures to combat smuggling, and efforts to raise customs revenues, as detailed by an unnamed Lebanese official.
Following the conclusion of Israel’s most recent offensive in Lebanon last November—a conflict reportedly supported by the United States—U.S. officials have intensified efforts to push for Hezbollah’s disarmament. Nevertheless, the group remains steadfast, asserting it will retain its weapons as long as Israeli military actions persist.
Despite the declared ceasefire last November, Israeli forces have continued launching strikes in southern Lebanon, asserting they are aimed at disrupting Hezbollah’s operations. These actions have prolonged the tension that erupted into months of hostilities between the two sides.
