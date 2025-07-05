Vietnam Posts 7.5% Growth In First Half Of 2025: Statistics Office

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Hanoi: Vietnam announced on Saturday its economy grew 7.52 percent in the first half of 2025, the highest in more than a decade.

The strong growth figure comes just days after Vietnam averted the most punishing of US President Donald Trump's threatened "reciprocal" tariffs on its exports.

"GDP in the first six months of 2025 increased by 7.52 percent over the same period last year, the highest level of the first six months in the period 2011-2025," the General Statistics Office said in a statement.

The country achieved growth of 7.96 percent in the second quarter over the same period last year, the highest Q2 reading since 2022 when it hit 8.56 percent.

Hanoi has targeted full year growth of at least 8.0 percent.

"Our country's socio-economic performance in the second quarter and the first six months of 2025 achieved very positive results, approaching the set target in the context of many uncertainties in the world and regional economy," the GSO statement said.

Vietnam's trade deal with the United States announced this week has negotiated levies down from 46 percent to a minimum 20 percent in return for opening its market to US products.

Vietnam has the third-biggest trade surplus with the United States of any country after China and Mexico, and was targeted with one of the highest rates in the US president's tariff blitz.